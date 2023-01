Zelenskyy Together With Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Visit Wounded Ukrainian Defenders In Hospital In Myk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, visited wounded Ukrainian defenders at a hospital in Mykolaiv on Monday.

Zelenskyy said this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen visited the wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of the hospitals in Mykolaiv," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukrainian soldiers being able to undergo not only physical but also psychological rehabilitation.

He thanked medical workers who protect the health of defenders, and wished a speedy recovery to the military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Monday visited the Mykolaiv Region.