Cabinet Appoints Ukravtodor Chair Kuzkin Deputy Head Of Agency For Reconstruction And Development Of Infrastru

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yevhen Kuzkin as the deputy head of the Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since September 2021, Kuzkin has held the position of head of the State Automobile Road Agency (Ukravtodor).

Since June 2020, he has held the position of the first deputy chairman of Ukravtodor, on May 21, 2021, Kuzkin was appointed temporary acting chairman of Ukravtodor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mustafa Nayem as the head of the Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.