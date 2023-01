Russians Lost 100 Career Military In Luhansk Region, And On Ukrainian Side - Not A Single One Was Wounded - Ha

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a hundred career military in the Luhansk Region. At the same time, there were no losses on the Ukrainian side. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said this on the air of the telethon.

Commenting on the journalist's question about the details of the liberated village in the Luhansk Region, Serhii Haidai did not give the name or any other information.

He noted that the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region may be the most difficult, as the enemy had time to prepare - the occupiers mined the territory very densely. In addition, new recruits are constantly transferred.

However, he reported that the Russians lost a hundred career military there, and on the Ukrainian side - not even any wounded.

"The Russians were transferring career military. And they lost a hundred there, and not a single one was wounded on our side. I talked to the guys, they were in such a high mood, so satisfied with the result. They motivated themselves to move on," Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation in the Luhansk Region is difficult, but fully under control. In Bilohorivka, the number of Russian military offensives has decreased, heavy fighting continues in the Svatove-Kreminna direction.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation sends its officials to the Luhansk Region, because it does not trust local collaborators.