The construction site of the Lingdingyang Bridge, one of the key projects of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link, in south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua.

China's top economic planner said it approved a total of 109 fixed-asset investment projects in 2022. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

These projects, with a combined investment value of ¥1.48 trln (about $218.6 bln), mainly cover areas including transportation, energy and water conservancy, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment rose 5.1% year on year to over ¥57.21 trln in last year.

Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing climbed 9.4% and 9.1% from a year earlier in 2022, respectively, data showed.