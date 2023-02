China's exports of pickup trucks surge 65 pct in 2022

China's exports of pickup trucks. Photo by Xinhua.

China's pickup truck exports surged 65% year on year in 2022, according to the China Passenger Car Association. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 128,000 pickup trucks were exported in 2022, accounting for 25% of total pickup sales, said the association.

In December alone, China exported a total of 15,000 units of pickup trucks, up 70% year on year.

China's pickup truck sales dropped 26% year on year to 43,000 last month due to COVID-19 disruptions, said the association.