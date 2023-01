The Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dismissal of the heads of 5 regional military administrations: Oleksii Kuleba of Kyiv, Valentyn Reznichenko of Dnipropetrovsk, Oleksandr Starukh of Zaporizhzhia, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi of Sumy, and Yaroslav Yanushevych of Kherson.

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The draft decrees of the President of Ukraine on the release of: Valentyn Reznichenko - Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration; Oleksandr Starukh - Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration; Oleksii Kuleba - Kyiv Regional Military Administration; Dmytro Zhyvytskyi - Sumy Regional Military Administration; Yaroslav Yanushevych - Kherson Regional Military Administration," he wrote.

After approval by the Cabinet of Ministers, draft decrees on dismissal are submitted to the President for signature.

According to mass media, Kuleba is planned to be appointed deputy head of the Office of the President in place of the fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the post of deputy head of the President's Office.