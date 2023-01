SACPO To Appeal Against High Anti-Corruption Court’s Refusal To Take Into Custody Naftogaz Ex-Head Kobolev

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which refused to take into custody Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, who is suspected of illegally receiving bonuses for USD 10 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SACPO.

A SACPO prosecutor does not agree with the court's decision to refuse to apply the preventive measure to Kobolev, who is suspected of abuse of office by illegally paying himself bonuses for more than UAH 229 million.

The prosecutor considers the court decision unreasonable and unlawful.

Non-application of a preventive measure, according to the SACPO, may adversely affect further investigation.

In addition, there are risks that Kobolev may go abroad or interfere with the investigation.

In view of this, the prosecutor, after reviewing the full text of the court decision, will appeal this decision to the court of appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to choose any preventive measure to Kobolev.