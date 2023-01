Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 air targets of the Russian Federation in the east of Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, January 23.

"On January 23, 2023, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV, in the eastern direction,” the Command informs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 22 increased by 720 to 121,480 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 boat and 5 tanks of the occupiers.

Also, in the temporarily occupied Kadiyivka of the Luhansk Region, the losses of Kadyrov’s soldiers amount to more than a dozen killed as a result of being hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a light motorboat on the Dnieper River with occupants who wanted to land on one of the islands.