High Council Of Justice Elects Judge Of Supreme Court Usyk As Its Head

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) elected the judge of the Supreme Court Hryhorii Usyk as the head of the HCJ.

All 15 members of the HCJ voted for this decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Usyk, a judge of the Civil Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court, was elected a member of the High Council of Justice by the 19th Extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine on January 11.

In 1984-1995, Usyk worked in the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv.

In 1994, he graduated from Kharkiv Law Institute (now Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University).

From December 1995 to August 2002, he worked as a judge of the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv.

In 2002-2017, he worked as a judge of the Court of Appeals of the city of Kyiv, from May 2014 until his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court, he held the position of secretary of the court chamber for consideration of civil cases of the Court of Appeals of Kyiv.

Since November 2017, he has been working as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Usyk's term of office as the head of the HCJ is two years.

He was elected chairman at a meeting of the HCJ by secret ballot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Justice held its first meeting in its new composition.

The 19th Extraordinary Congress of Judges elected all 8 members of the High Council of Justice according to their quota.