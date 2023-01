We Will Still Have To Fight For Supply Of Modern Tanks - Zelenskyy On Results Of Ramstein

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summing up Ramstein-8, noted that Ukraine will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks. Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, we will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks, but every day we make it more evident that there is no alternative, that a decision regarding tanks must be made," he said.

Zelenskyy said that not everything that is being discussed in the Ramstein format can be publicly announced, but in general it can be concluded that today's meeting will strengthen the stability of Ukraine.

The President noted that during the last week of the diplomatic marathon, it was possible to significantly strengthen Ukrainian artillery - both with guns and shells, there are good results regarding armored vehicles - several hundred combat vehicles were added to the Ukrainian arsenal, significant results regarding rockets for anti-aircraft systems.

According to Zelenskyy the partners are principled in their attitude - they will support Ukraine as much as is necessary for victory. At the same time, he emphasized that each agreement should be implemented as quickly as possible.

Zelenskyy added that the next week should also bring its defense fruits for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-8) in Germany on January 20, no decision was reached regarding the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.