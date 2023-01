Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus, which are currently taking place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, are rather of a political nature. He said this on the air of the telethon.

"Now we observe mixed aircrews at the airfields of Belarus, Belarusian ones stand next to Russian aircraft. In this way, they practice some kind of combat coordination, show the "unity of the army" and so on. This is more of a political nature, probably training, than they will lead to some sort of combat reconciliation," Ihnat said.

As reported, on January 16, joint flight and tactical exercises of the aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops (forces), began. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that their main goal is to "increase operational interoperability in the joint execution of training and combat missions."

Exercises is expected to last until February 1.

We will remind that in the meantime, air defense system was installed on the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow.