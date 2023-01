During the past day, January 17, the Ukrainian military eliminated 820 invaders, eliminated nine Russian tanks, and shot down an enemy plane.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of January 18 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 117,770 (+820);

tanks ‒ 3,130 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,225 (+10) units;

artillery systems – 2,108 (+4) units;

MLRS – 442 (+1) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 220 (+0) units;

planes – 287 (+1) units;

helicopters – 276 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,876 (+4);

cruise missiles ‒ 749 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 17 (+0) units;

various vehicles and fuel-tank trucks – 4,889 (+12) units;

special equipment ‒ 190 (+0).

The data is being verified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU struck two control points, as well as five areas of invaders' concentration, an ammunition depot, a radio combat station, and a radar station in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers conducted six missile and 14 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine on January 17.