As a result of the Russian missile attack on January 14, a total of nine power units of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPP) were damaged.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on January 17, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Shmyhal also emphasized that the power system survived, remained intact and controllable.

He noted that repairs are ongoing 24/7 and work is underway to ensure that more generators, transformers, and other equipment to repair the damage arrive in Ukraine.

"In the energy sector, we feel the constant support of foreign friends and our partners. In particular, with the funds of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, we plan to purchase energy equipment worth more than EUR 100 million. Among the latest receipts are 45 power plants with backup power from Azerbaijan and powerful generators for the Chernihiv Region, provided by Japan. Thanks everyone for your support!" he emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of 11 a.m., January 17, there was a significant power deficit in the power grid of Ukraine, especially in the morning and evening hours.