Russia Brings Su-34 Bombers To Belarus And Claims It's For Training

Russian Su-34 bombers arrived in Belarus in preparation for the so-called joint "exercises." Enemy aircraft are scheduled to stay in Belarus till the end of this month.

This was reported by Sputnik Belarus.

“Russian air departments have started arriving in the country to participate in the exercise since at least January 8. The exercises themselves will take place from January 16 to February 1," the report said.

The parties say they are going to conduct "exercises" to "increase interoperability during joint performance of combat training missions."

In addition, the ONT Telegram channel also announced the arrival of Russian bombers in the Republic of Belarus. It is known that all airfields and ranges of the Air Force and air defense forces in Belarus will be involved in the use of aviation.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus cynically states that these "exercises" will allegedly not carry "threats to third countries."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, joint "exercises" began in Belarus with Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that these pseudo-trainings allowed Russian troops to increase their aviation group located on Belarusian territory.

Earlier we reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained why they do not see a threat in aviation exercises in Belarus.