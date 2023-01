6 Ships With 153,000 Tons Of Agricultural Products For Countries Of Africa, Asia And Europe Depart From Ukrai

On January 14-15, 6 ships with 153,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left the commercial sea ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor."

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the weekend, 6 ships with 153,000 tons of agricultural products for Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa. Among them is the DYMAMIC M bulk carrier with 27,500 tons of agricultural products for Libya. Currently, 21 vessels are processed in the ports of Great Odesa. They are loaded with 800,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products. 1 ship moves along the grain corridor to Ukrainian ports," the report said.

It is noted that in the Bosphorus, a queue of ships waiting for inspection is growing.

"As of January 15, 109 ships are in line, of which 22 are loaded with agricultural products. The Russian delegation continues to slow down inspections and refuses to work after 3:30 p.m. Of the 81 ships declared to participate in the Initiative (for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea), only 2 were registered," the statement said.

According to the report, since August 1, 653 ships have left the ports of Great Odessa, which exported 17.5 million tons of Ukrainian food to countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, 11 ships with 313,500 tons of agricultural products left the commercial sea ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor."

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.