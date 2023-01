Congress Of Judges Unblocks High Council Of Justice, Electing 8 Members According To Its Quota. Who Are They

The 19th Extraordinary Congress of Judges elected all 8 members of the High Council of Justice according to its quota.

This was reported by the Council of Judges of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Thursday, Serhii Burlakov became the last representative in the High Council of Justice from the Congress of Judges, who was elected following the results of a second round of secret voting.

Burlakov is a judge of the Civil Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

Thus, the 19th Extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine elected all 8 members of the High Council of Justice, which will allow to resume the work of the High Council of Justice, unblock a number of processes in the judiciary related to the work of courts and personnel issues, as well as to continue the implementation of tasks that related to judicial reform.

The following became members of the High Council of Justice from the Congress of Judges of Ukraine:

Alla Kotelevets - judge of the Kharkiv Court of Appeal;

Hryhorii Usyk - judge of the Civil Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court;

Oleksandr Sasevych - judge of the Lviv District Administrative Court;

Yuliya Bokova - judge of the Economic Court of the Donetsk Region;

Olha Popikova - judge of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal;

Tetiana Bondarenko - judge of the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal;

Olena Kovbiy - judge of the Kherson District Administrative Court.

All newly elected members of the High Council of Justice took the oath and will work in the council for the next four years.

The Council of Judges emphasized that the election of candidates from the Congress of Judges of Ukraine will allow unblocking the work of the High Council of Justice and return to it the institutional capacity to make decisions, since with the newly elected members the number of members of the High Council of Justice will be 15 people, which is the necessary quorum for the work of the collective body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Automaidan lawyer Roman Maselka and lawyer Mykola Moroz as members of the High Council of Justice.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada transferred part of the functions of the High Council of Justice to the Council of Judges and the Head of the Supreme Court due to its lack of authority.

The work of the High Council of Justice has been blocked since Thursday, February 24, as 10 members of the High Council of Justice resigned early.