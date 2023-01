Kyiv has the best air defense systems available in the Armed Forces - NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, Gepard anti-aircraft defense systems and other systems.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, told about this in an interview with TSN.

"The forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv are constantly improving their potential. In addition to the existing air defense systems, which have long been in service with the Ukrainian army, anti-aircraft missile complexes NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard and other systems have been added that effectively oppose enemy missiles and drones," Popko said.

He added that there are modern air defense systems around Kyiv, which Ukraine continues to receive from partners, and Ukrainian defenders are quickly mastering them and using them effectively.

Popko reminded that during the last attack of Shaheds on Kyiv, air defense destroyed 32 out of 32 enemy UAVs.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration called on Ukrainians to set up an application ePPO (e-air defense) to notify the military if they saw a missile or an enemy drone.

"If you saw an air target, you need to open ePPO on your phone. Then select the type of air target, point your smartphone in the direction of the target and press the big red button. After a few seconds, air defense specialists will see your mark on the map. The application is quite effective. More than one missile was shot down precisely thanks to caring citizens," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk also stated that the anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard and other systems provided by partners are effectively working for Ukraine's victory over Russia.