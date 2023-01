On Tuesday, January 10, the occupiers hit the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Region with a missile, hitting at the road. This is stated in the message of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration in Telegram.

It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the missile attack on Kostiantynivka. Occupants hit the road, damaged the fence of one of the houses in the private sector.

"The Russian occupying forces carried out another missile attack on Kostiantynivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The Russians hit the road in the private sector, damaging the fence of one of the houses," the Donetsk Regional Military Administration reports.

It is noted that rescuers and the police are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the residents of Kostiantynivka began posting photos of the rocket wreckage on social media.

Meanwhile, as a result of the night shelling of the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region, a local resident was killed tonight.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 rocket strikes, as well as 7 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kherson Regions.