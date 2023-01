Woman Who Was Injured By Missile Attack On New Year's Eve Died In Kyiv

Another victim of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on December 29, 2022, died in Kyiv. A 40-year-old woman was in a serious condition in the hospital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Facebook on January 6.

"This is the third victim of the barbaric attack by the Russians on New Year's Eve," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve, more than 5,000 people used the Kyiv subway as a shelter.

In addition, as a result of a missile attack on the capital on New Year's Eve, a car was damaged by rocket fragments, there were no casualties.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31. As a result of falling debris, an utility building and a car were damaged in the Holosiyivskyi district, a private residential building and a hotel were damaged in the Solomyanskyi district, a hotel was destroyed in the Pecherskyi district, and minor damage was caused to nearby buildings. There is destruction in the Dniprovskyi district.