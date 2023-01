Zaluzhnyi Tells American General Milley About Change In The Operational And Strategic Situation At Front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley informed the American general about the change in the operational and strategic situation at the front. Zaluzhnyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He spoke about changes in the operational and strategic situation, primarily in the ground and air spaces of Ukraine. Heavy battles are fought at the Svatove-Kreminna border, as well as in the direction of Lysychansk. The most difficult situation remains in the Soledar-Bakhmut-Maiorsk section. There, the enemy is actually trying to move forward over its corpses, but units of the Defense Forces at the cost of super-effort restrain the enemy offensive. In the Donetsk direction, we managed to hold our positions around Avdiivka and continue counter-offensive actions," he said.

Zaluzhnyi also said that the Ukrainian army securely holds defensive lines in the Zaporizhzhia direction and makes efforts to protect against enemy shelling of Kherson, especially civilians and facilities of critical infrastructure of the city.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted that the situation on the border with Belarus is completely controlled.

Zaluzhnyi said that from December 31 to this morning, the enemy launched 14 cruise missile strikes and used 94 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

He thanked Milley for the foreign-made anti-aircraft missile systems provided for his active assistance, which today save the lives of primarily civilian citizens of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi and Milley also discussed the needs of the Defense Forces to continue the fight against the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of Russian troops on January 2 increased by 750 to 108,190 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 helicopter and 5 tanks last day.

The Russian army reduced activity in the Bakhmut area, since the Armed Forces in this area received reinforcements. In the near future, the enemy will not be able to capture Bakhmut.

Also, on New Year's Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the place of base of Russian troops in the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region, as a result of which 400 occupiers were killed and 300 were wounded.