Dormition Cathedral And Refectory Church Of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Closed Due To Eviction Of Ukrainian Orthodox C

The Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra are closed in connection with the work of the commission for the eviction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church are closed since January 1.

Currently, it is not known when these temples will be reopened.

The commission is working on the eviction of representatives of the UOC MP from these premises.

Other details are not reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy recommended not to extend the lease of two churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with the UOC (MP).

The vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take away from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church the temples on the territory of the Lavra.

The Constitutional Court recognized the law according to which the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate must change its name and indicate its affiliation to Russia as conforming to the Constitution.

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko denied the transfer of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.