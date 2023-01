Archaeologists have unearthed nearly 10,000 stoneware items, dating back 45,000 years to 70,000 years, in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The findings resulted from a three-month archaeological project at the east Ulan Murin River basin in 2022. It was jointly launched by the School of Sociology & Anthropology under Sun Yat-sen University and the Ordos' institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The unearthed stoneware items, including cores, flakes, scrapers and sharp tools, were found at a total of 99 Paleolithic sites.

Liu Yang, head of the archaeological project, said that the stone artifacts were well preserved, which made it possible to identify the age of these materials. Among them, two types of stone tools were exquisitely processed – bifacial tools and scrapers – which are rare to see in China.

Archaeologists believe that the new discoveries are significant for the study of the development of the Paleolithic culture and ancient human activities in this region.

Archaeologists first found 77 Paleolithic sites in the Ulan Murin River basin in 2011, collecting nearly 2,000 stoneware items and a small number of animal fossils in the process.