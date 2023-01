The Russian occupiers continue to lose manpower in the war in Ukraine. This is reported in the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that during the last week only about 350 wounded servicemen of the invaders were delivered to the city hospital of Bilovodsk, Luhansk Region.

In addition, on December 30 in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the enemy's losses amounted to 160 wounded occupiers, and 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about the liquidated invaders is currently being clarified, the General Staff notes.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck the area of the enemy's concentration, as well as the position of its anti-aircraft missile complex, and Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hit the control post, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, as well as the control post of the occupiers' UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 760 occupiers over the past day. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amount to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.

The Russians are also carrying out offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions and are making attempts to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk and Avdiyivka directions.