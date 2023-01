Fragment Of Missile On Subway Track In Kyiv Removed, Traffic On Red Line Restored

A few hours after the announcement of the closure of traffic on the "red" line of the capital subway from the Akademmistechko station to the Lisova station, the operation of transport was resumed. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The explosives team removed a fragment of a missile near the Livoberezhna subway station. The tracks and contact line were not damaged," the message said.

It is also noted that the Kyiv subway is operating as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Metro bridge in Kyiv was blocked for train traffic due to missile debris.

On New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.