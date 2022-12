As a result of preventive technical measures and the excellent work of the air defense, Ukraine's energy system was not seriously damaged after another missile attack by the terrorist state on Saturday, December 31. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on Facebook.

"Thanks to the excellent work of the air defense and early technical measures, today, December 31, 2022, it was possible to avoid serious damage to the energy system of Ukraine. Power engineers are working non-stop to restore the energy supply," the minister said.

He added that this year's Christmas and New Year are the most difficult in the entire history of independent Ukraine. However, despite the aggressor's plans, Ukrainian power engineers are doing everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have light on New Year's Eve.