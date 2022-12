Ukraine returned 140 of its soldiers from Russian captivity. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, Zmiinyi Island and Bakhmut. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.

"140 people are returning home. Among them are the wounded, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, Zmiinyi Island, territorial defense volunteers from Slavutych, besides fathers and sons who were in captivity together, as well as ours from the Bakhmut direction," he emphasized.

As part of the large exchange, on December 31, it was possible to return home 82 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 15 from the territorial defense, 22 from the national Guard of Ukraine, 11 from the Navy and 10 from the State Border Guard Service.

"132 men and 8 women, 22 officers and 118 non-commissioned officers and soldiers... While they fire, we fight back, respond and return. We will bring them all back. There’s no other way. Thank you POW Coordination Headquarters. Welcome home, dear ones," Yermak wrote.

As noted in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the New Year's large-scale exchange was already the 35th since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Among those freed today are 8 women and 132 men. Officers - 22, privates and sergeants - 118, defenders of Mariupol - 44, prisoners from the Donetsk direction - 48. There are those released who were captured in the Luhansk, Kharkiv directions, and also in the Kyiv Region. 2 defenders of Zmiinyi Island and 1 prisoner from the Zaporizhzhia NPP were also exchanged and released," the Coordination Headquarters listed.

They added that the group of those freed included two twin brothers who were captured between Hirske and Zolote in the Luhansk Region. There is a sergeant whose 12-year-old son wrote a letter to the President of Ukraine asking for help in freeing his father, as well as a father and son who went to serve in the ranks of the territorial defense together.

"In addition, it was also possible to bring home a tailed friend of Ukrainian soldiers - an American pit bull terrier dog. The dog was evacuated from Azovstal together with the defenders of Mariupol, but then was taken to Russia," the Coordination Headquarters added.

They also reminded that in 2022, as a result of the work of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war from Russian captivity, 1,596 people - military and civilians - were freed. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 187 women have been released from captivity.

For 140 of its heroes and heroines, Ukraine gave 82 captured occupiers back to the enemy. According to the version of the Russian Ministry of Defense, they "were in mortal danger."