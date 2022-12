The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region. Now the settlement is controlled by the Ukrainian army.

This was reported on December 30 by the Operational AFU Telegram channel.

"By the forces of the assault groups of the unit, with the support of artillery and heavy equipment of the KRAKEN special forces unit and the forces of the 92nd brigade, a fire raid was carried out on the occupied village of Novoselivske, Luhansk Region," the statement said.

The military reported that they stormed the village and knocked out the invaders from there. Some of the Russians were killed during the assault, and some of the invaders were captured.

"Currently, the village is controlled by the Ukrainian army," the message says.

However, analysts of the Deep State project now define Novoselivske as a "gray zone," which is not controlled by any of the forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Units of missile forces and artillery hit 6 points of concentration of enemy forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi assured that Ukraine will defeat Russia despite the difficult tests, and congratulated everyone on the New Year and Christmas.