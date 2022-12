Kyiv has returned to the schedules of stabilizing light outages.

This is stated in the DTEK message on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the power engineers jointly managed to carry out technical work that allowed stabilizing the situation in Kyiv.

"Today we are returning to the schedules of stabilization outages posted on the website. We will be able to comply with them if there are no new attacks," the press service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, the Russians attacked Kyiv with Shahed kamikaze drones, the air defense forces destroyed all drones.

On December 29, the air defense forces destroyed all 16 missiles that were recorded in the airspace of the capital.

Due to another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a difficult situation has developed in the west of the country, in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions.