According to the results of 2022, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) expects a three-fold decrease in seaport cargo turnover to 50.8 million tons compared to 2021.

Oleksii Vostrikov, the acting chairman of AMPU, said this in an interview with Porty Ukrainy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The expected annual cargo turnover of the seaports will be 50.8 million tons, which is three times less than the figure for 2021. At the same time, the expected transshipment of the Danube ports will increase several times compared to last year, in particular, the port of Izmayil - more than doubled to 8.6 million tons, the port of Reni - five times to 6.9 million tons, the Ust-Dunaysk port - 12.2 times to 783,000 tons. Regarding the ports of Great Odesa, I would like to note that the transshipment of all types of cargo was carried out only until February 24. Since August, after the opening grain corridor, the ports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny partially resumed their work for the shipment of agricultural products," he said.

According to Vostrikov, it is expected that in 2022 the Odesa port will reduce its cargo turnover by almost three times to 7.7 million tons, the Black Sea port - 2.2 times to 11.7 million tons, and Yuzhny - 3.5 times to 15 2 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 11 months, the ports of the Danube region increased the export of agricultural products 42 times.

in 2021, compared to 2020, seaports reduced cargo handling by 3.8% or 6.04 million tons to 153.08 million tons.