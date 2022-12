Belarus Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Missile Over Its Territory

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the alleged destruction of a Ukrainian missile that flew into the country this morning. At this point, Russia carried out a massive rocket attack on Ukraine.

This was announced by the press service of the Belarusian defense department today, December 29.

It is reported that the alleged Ukrainian missile was discovered by air defense at about 10:00 a.m. a.m.

Air defense systems allegedly shot down the missile, its debris fell in the area of ​ ​ the village of Gorbakh, Brest Region.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense claims that the wreckage belongs to a rocket allegedly fired from the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system S-300.

Belarusian TV channels published a video from an agricultural field where debris from the rocket fell.

Note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

Earlier, Ukrainian News Agency reported that today, December 29, Russia carried out a new massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

To do this, Russian troops used two naval missile carriers and about 13 strategic aircraft.

As General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote later, the air defense of Ukraine managed to shoot down 54 of the 69 launched cruise missiles.

He also said that during the attack, the Russians used missiles from S-300 anti-aircraft systems.