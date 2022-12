Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, visited Bakhmut during December 27-28. This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

Major General Budanov visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Bakhmut, where special forces scouts work. It is reported that he heard the report of the commanders of the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and also identified the tasks.

In addition, the head of the Defence Intelligence awarded soldiers who especially distinguished themselves during the destruction of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, is almost on the front line. The occupiers bombard the city daily, but the Ukrainian defenders oppose the occupiers.

Meanwhile, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War noted that the situation near Bakhmut is similar to the situation of the Russians near Kherson in August.