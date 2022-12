On the night of December 27, the occupiers hit the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Grads and heavy artillery. Shells fell on three communities. Residential buildings, gas pipelines and electricity networks were damaged. This is stated in the message of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Valentyn Reznichenko, in Telegram.

So, 40 shells landed in the Nikopol district - Marhanetska, Nikopolska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. It is noted that no one was injured.

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, several private houses and several farm buildings were damaged in Nikopol, and the power line was broken.

In the Chervonohryhorivska community, six private houses, two gas pipelines, and a power network were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. Greenhouses and a store were affected.

In the Marhanetska community, the consequences of the night strikes are still being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the evening of December 26, the Russian military fired 19 salvo rockets during the day.

In addition, on December 25, the occupiers inflicted 19 hits on the civilian population of the Donetsk Region. The police of the region recorded the consequences of the attacks in 10 settlements.