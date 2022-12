The Russian army has thrown the largest number of its forces, military equipment and weapons on the Bakhmut direction. However, any attempts by the enemy to encircle the city fail.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the invaders are not able to hold the front line that they occupied, so they choose certain areas where they can concentrate maximum efforts.

"But you see how courageously Bakhmut holds, how much our warriors inflict losses on the enemy and it simply cannot move on. There was a slight advance, but the enemy is trying to encircle the city, and it does not succeed," said Maliar.

At the same time, the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense indicated that despite the failures of offensive operations, the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation still "sets the task to reach the borders of the Donetsk region by the end of 2022."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, the defenders of Ukraine hit five control points and the area of ​ ​ concentration of Russians. Meanwhile, the occupiers hit dozens of peaceful cities.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are: Spirne, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ozarianivka, New York, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Marinka, Donetsk Region.