Yesterday, December 26, the invaders shelled the Kherson Region 40 times, Kherson - 11 times. In the regional center, they hit a factory and residential buildings. It is known that 1 civilian was injured in the region. This is stated in the Telegram message of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Thus, the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region during the day with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks. Kherson, in particular, was attacked by the enemy 11 times.

According to the Kherson Regional State Administration, the Russian military in the regional center targeted the factory, private and apartment buildings.

As a result of the Russian attacks, one person was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Yakymenko, was appointed head of the "special service" in the Russian-occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

Residents of the Kherson Region are advised to evacuate, because there is a possibility that due to enemy attacks, it will be impossible to provide constant heat and water supply.

The Defense Forces continue to destroy the Russian invaders. In particular, the Armed Forces successfully stopped enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions on December 26.