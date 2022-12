Russia does not reject option of negotiations, but not to talk on Ukraine's terms – RF Foreign Ministry

The leadership of Russia does not reject the option of peace negotiations with Ukraine, but does not intend to talk with the country's authorities to discuss their terms of conflict settlement.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mihail Galuzin, his words are quoted by TASS (Russian state media).

“Everything now depends solely on the readiness of Kyiv and its Western curators for a real political and diplomatic solution to the crisis,” Galuzin said.

At the same time, according to him, the leadership of Ukraine is allegedly known for its ‘non-committal’ and ‘inability to negotiate’, as well as ‘frank Russophobia’.

Galuzin added that in Moscow they absolutely do not accept the initiatives of the President of Ukraine regarding the achievements, which he repeatedly voiced earlier.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold a public format of negotiations directly with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

And during a recent visit to the USA, Zelenskyy suggested convening a Global Peace Summit during the next meeting of the G20 countries.

He later stated that he planned to hold this council this winter.