Explosion at Engels-2 airfield in Russia causes casualties – social media

At least three people were killed and four more were wounded as a result of an explosion at the airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces Engels-2 in the Saratov Oblast.

According to the channel, a fire started at the military airfield as a result of the explosion. Its area was 120 square meters.

At least three people died, four ьщку were wounded and hospitalized.

The governor of the Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, stated that there was no threat to the civilian population. Also, according to him, as a result of the ‘event’, the objects of civil infrastructure were not damaged.

At the same time, Busargin threatened the eyewitnesses of the incident with criminal liability for the distribution of photos and videos.

When there was also an explosion at Engels-2 airfield on December 5, the governor of the Saratov Oblast published similar messages.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a powerful explosion rocked the Russian Engels-2 air base tonight. Videos appeared on the Internet, on which the sound of the explosion can be heard and the flash from it can be seen.

This is not the first such incident at this airfield. In early December, there was also an explosion here, as a result of which two Tu-95 bombers were damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated at the time that the incident occurred due to a Ukrainian drone, which was allegedly shot down by anti-aircraft vehicles during the approach.