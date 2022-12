Invaders Increase Volume Of Delivery By Rail Of Military And Equipment To Combat Area - General Staff

The occupiers increased the volume of transportation by rail of military and equipment to combat areas.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy increased the volume of transportation by rail of personnel, military equipment and ammunition to combat areas," the General Staff said.

According to the department, the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position.

In the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, it conducts defends.

The threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians that during the approaching festive time, Russian terrorists can step up again.

Russian occupation troops used ammunition with white phosphorus during its Friday shelling of Kherson. This type of weapon is prohibited against civilians and civilian objects.