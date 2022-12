The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation has sent a batch of generators and heaters to Ukraine. They will help in the event of large-scale blackouts due to Russian missile attacks.

This was reported by the press service of the Federal Council of Switzerland.

Today, December 23, trucks with a batch of 40 heaters and 40 generators left for Ukraine.

It is noted that last week Switzerland handed over 30 generators to Ukraine.

"They will be delivered to Ukrainian civil defense authorities and used in tents or large premises where residents can come to get warm," the report said.

It is emphasized that the Federal Council of Switzerland is exploring the possibility of sending additional supplies of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs 17,000 generator stations to pass the winter period.

We also reported that the Verkhovna Rada allowed storage of up to 2,000 liters of fuel without a license. To store more fuel, record in the declaration should be made.