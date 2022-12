Since November, 4 temporary crossings have been built and 245 km of highways in the Kherson Region have been cleared.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Road workers are working on the right-bank part of the de-occupied Kherson Region. Since November, it was possible to restore traffic through 4 destroyed bridges. Along with them, temporary crossings were built on state roads to ensure transport links with neighboring regions. In general, in the liberated territories of the region, 245 km of state roads and communal streets in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka have been cleared of the consequences of hostilities actions," the message reads.

According to the report, 3 subcontractors and 27 pieces of equipment are involved in the works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Automobile Road Agency (Ukravtodor) has agreed with the Matiere company on the supply of prefabricated bridges for EUR 25 million.

Norway sent 10 bridges to Ukraine to restore traffic in regions affected by hostilities.