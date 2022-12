Putin Said Patriot Will Not Prevent Russia In War Against Ukraine - Reuters

The supply of American Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals and will not help "settle the conflict", said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation. This was reported by Reuters on Thursday, December 22.

Peskov said that there were no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy's visit, and that the United States of America was allegedly waging a proxy war with Russia.

"Earlier, the TASS news agency, citing the Russian ambassador to the United States, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to the United States confirmed that Washington's statements about not wanting a conflict with Russia are empty words. America's provocative actions lead to escalation, the consequences of which cannot be imagined, Anatoly Antonov said to TASS," Reuters reports.

Moscow also threatened that the Patriot systems, after being delivered to Ukraine, would become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the size of the Russian army will be increased to 1.5 million people.

On December 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to form three divisions of the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Also, on December 21, Shoigu announced that it is planned to place bases of the Russian Navy in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk.