An advance one kilometer deep into Ukrainian territory cost the Russian occupying army 380 killed soldiers. This is the price Russia is paying in its attempts to achieve the goals of its unjustified aggression against Ukraine.

Defense Express writes about it.

The above figure is only an approximation and was obtained by evaluating changes on the front line and in the number of losses of the Russian army.

This morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the latest data on the losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to the command, 100,400 Russian soldiers have been killed since February 24.

At the same time, as of December 1, the loss of personnel of the Russian army amounted to 89,440 people.

The publication notes that from December 1 to 22 at the front, the occupiers were able to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka direction. 21 and 8 square kilometers of territory were occupied, respectively.

In this way, it can be argued that the seizure of almost 29 kilometers of Ukrainian land cost the occupiers nearly 11,000 killed. And one square kilometer costs the Russian army 380 people.

The publication draws attention to the fact that these figures are an approximate illustration, since Russian troops are also suffering losses in other areas of the front.

It should be noted that according to the information of the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 660 occupiers over the past day. The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 100,000 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 16 cities and villages in the east of Ukraine.

We also wrote that high losses among personnel force the occupiers to use more and more civilian hospitals in the occupied territories to treat the wounded.