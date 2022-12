Zelenskyy Calls On Norway To Increase Supply Of NASAMS, And Netherlands - To Provide Tanks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to speed up the provision of military aid to Ukraine, in particular the United Kingdom to increase the supply of air defense systems, Norway to increase the supply of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, and the Netherlands to provide tanks. Zelenskyy said this in an address to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Winter is now a truly decisive time. It is a time when decisions can be made, the results of which will allow us to outline the restoration of our territorial integrity and guarantee that Russian revanchism will never again cross the border of Ukraine, and therefore Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy asked Britain to increase the possibility of supplying air defense systems and to help speed up the relevant decisions of partners.

Norway - to increase the supply of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles for them.

The Netherlands - to provide modern armored vehicles, primarily tanks, as well as to continue cooperation regarding Soviet-style tanks and shells for them, as well as Harpoon anti-ship missile complexes and other artillery systems.

Sweden - to strengthen Ukrainian artillery, in particular to provide the self-propelled artillery installation Archer, as well as to provide anti-aircraft missile systems RBS-98 and Gripen aircraft.

Lithuania - to help with the delivery of NASAMS and Stingers (the American portable anti-aircraft missile complex Stinger).

Denmark - to help with Caesar systems (Caesar self-propelled artillery installations).

Finland - to help with means of radio-electronic warfare, with MLRS complexes.

Zelenskyy called on partners to support Ukraine right now with a clear decision - to provide everything that can not only preserve the existing dynamics on the battlefield, but also accelerate the movement of the Ukrainian defense forces to victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in an interview with The Economist that Russia is currently preparing 200,000 soldiers for a new offensive, and the aggressor country may, in particular, make another attempt to capture Kyiv.

Zaluzhnyi also said that Ukraine can defeat the enemy, but for this, 300 tanks, 600-700 BMPs, and 500 howitzers are needed.