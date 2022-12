In Ukraine, as a result of Russia's night strikes, a difficult situation has developed in the energy system. Emergency power outages were introduced in some regions.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

"As of 11:00 a.m. on December 19, a difficult situation has developed in the energy system of Ukraine. Throughout the night, enemy UAVs tried to break into energy facilities throughout the country. Thanks to the professional work of the Air Defense Forces, the enemy did not fully achieve its goal, but, unfortunately, several hits on infrastructure objects were recorded. The units of the State Emergency Service are currently working to eliminate the consequences of shelling. Where it is possible now, repair crews are already assessing the amount of damage and starting repair and emergency work. Also, in the southern and eastern regions, the enemy subjected de-occupied areas to artillery fire, there is damage," the statement says.

Currently, the most difficult situation has developed in the central, eastern and Dnipro regions. Schedules of emergency power outages have been introduced in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv Regions and the city of Kyiv.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are prioritized, restoration of energy supply to household consumers may take a long time," the company added.

We will remind, during the night the Defense Forces destroyed 30 enemy drones.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, 10-15 rows of houses out of 30 are turned off.