Sales of high-end passenger cars produced in China registered rapid expansion in the country during the first 11 months despite the disruptions of COVID-19, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the period, more than 3.51 mln such cars were sold in China, up 12.7% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In November alone, sales of those cars surged 18.2% year on year to 380,000 units, according to the association.

It highlighted the good performance of the high-end passenger car market, noting that the market maintained strong resilience amid COVID-19 disruptions.