The Russian military-political leadership is making efforts to prepare for a new offensive against Ukraine, which may take place in the coming months.

This follows from a statement by the analysts of the U.S. Institute for the Study of War.

In the publication, experts cite a number of factors that may indicate such plans by the Kremlin for another large-scale invasion in 2023.

The Russian military leadership is waging a campaign to pretend to be part of an effective wartime apparatus, trying to change public opinion about Russia's failures in its war against Ukraine.

Thus, on December 18, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing, as reported, the head of the military department, Sergey Shoigu, is on a working trip to the Southern Military District (Air Defense District) and inspects groups of Russian troops in the combat zone in Ukraine. It is reported that Shoigu studied reports from field commanders and communicated directly with personnel on the front lines, paying "special attention to the organization of comprehensive provision of troops, the conditions of deployment of personnel in field conditions, as well as the work of medical and rear units."

And the day before, on December 17, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing Shoigu attending a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Commander of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin to discuss near-term and medium-term proposals for Russian operations in Ukraine.

Shoigu's recent actions suggest that the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to strengthen its reputation as an effective military body in the face of consistent criticism of its conduct of war from the pro-war community, analysts say.

Recent concerted efforts by Russian military officials to present themselves as actively involved in the planning and control of military operations, especially in the absence of tangible military victories in Ukraine, may indicate that the Russian Federation is preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine in the coming months, the ISW report says.

"Shoigu's visit to the air defense - with its emphasis on logistics and medical support - is likely part of an effort to show that the military leadership is correcting the devastating failures of the Russian armed forces in areas that had been subject of constant angry comments from military bloggers and protests soldiers and their families," the publication notes.