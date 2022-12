The U.S. Senate of Congress has approved the United States defense budget for the next year with a record USD 858 billion of funds for military assistance to Ukraine.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Reuters.

The defense budget was budgeted at USD 45 billion more than President Joe Biden originally proposed. The budget provides for an increase in wages for the U.S. military, financing the procurement of weapons, support for Taiwan, which is threatened by China, and USD 800 million of military support for Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

The project was overwhelmingly adopted by 83 to 11. It was not supported only by individual liberal senators and "fiscal conservatives," who demand even more control over spending.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received the first batch of equipment from the United States to repair power system facilities.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions against the heads of 29 regions of the Russian Federation for mobilizing.