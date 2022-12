Russia's statements on the inadmissibility of providing Patriot complexes to Ukraine will not affect US decisions on military assistance to Kyiv.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said this during a briefing.

He called it ironic that Moscow is threatening consequences in case of supply of air defense to Ukraine.

"I find it ironic and very eloquent that the officials of the country, which brutally attacked its neighbor by making an illegal and unprovoked invasion, that they decided to use words such as "provocation" to describe defensive systems designed to save lives and protect civilians," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, CNN, citing two U.S. officials and a senior administration official, reported that the administration of United States President Joseph Biden is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. The Pentagon’s plan must also be approved by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before it is sent for Biden's signature. Three officials told CNN that approval is expected.

In response, the Kremlin threatened "unpredictable consequences" for the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany refused to provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. They will be placed in Poland.