On Thursday, the Russian occupation army fired several times at the liberated Kherson. As a result of Russian terror, the lives of two people were cut short.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the central part of Kherson suffered from Russian shelling very much. It was there that two people were killed, they were hit by fragments of shells.

A volunteer and member of an international organization's rapid response squad. During the shelling, she was just helping people," Yanushevych said.

As a result of the shelling, there are also wounded. As of this moment, at least nine victims are known both in Kherson and in the settlements of the region.

Another victim of Russian shelling was reported by the head of the Beryslav District Military Administration, Volodymyr Lytvynov.

According to him, as a result of artillery strikes on the village of Monastyrske on Wednesday, December 14, one person was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning on December 15, the invaders struck the Korabelnyi District of Kherson. An infrastructure facility was damaged, leaving the city without power.

We also reported that a day earlier, on December 14, Russian troops fired at the building of the Kherson Regional Administration.