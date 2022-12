Occupiers Advancing Near Bakhmut And Avdiyivka, And In Lyman Direction They Trying To Improve Their Tactical P

The Russian occupying forces continue to make efforts to conduct offensive actions in the east of Ukraine. In other areas of the front, the enemy is building up troop groups or holding back the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening briefing.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, Russian troops continue to carry out offensive actions with the aim of breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops are building up the grouping of troops. The General Staff did not specify any details.

In other areas of the front, the enemy concentrated its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and made at least 5 shelling from MLRS.

The occupiers shelled the areas of at least 47 settlements along the entire contact line with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near six settlements in the east of the country.

In addition, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved success in the east, advancing near Kreminna of the Luhansk Region.