The Russian occupiers are treating injured Wagner mercenaries in a skin-venereal dispensary in Luhansk. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy continues to use the network of civilian health care facilities in the temporarily occupied territory to treat wounded servicemen of the occupying forces and mercenaries of private military campaigns (PMC).

In the city of Luhansk, wounded representatives of the Wagner PMC are being treated on the territory of the city's skin and venereological dispensary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, December 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed 740 Russian occupiers, the loss of enemy personnel reached 96,000.

Also, on December 12, the AFU liquidated half a thousand occupiers.

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, the recruitment of women has begun in order to replenish the losses of units of the 1st Army Corps of the enemy.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new wave of mobilization.

Also, a number of Russian mass media are warning about a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, which may begin in the second half of January 2023, immediately after the New Year holidays.

And according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the sake of a new wave of mobilization in Russia, they are preparing to graduate cadets of military schools ahead of schedule, who are to take up positions of officers in new units.